RUSADA unable to impose sanctions on Russian boxer Kushitashvili over cocaine consumption

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is unable to impose sanctions on Russian boxer Georgy Kushitashvili, whose medical examination revealed presence of cocaine in his body, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Friday.

Results of a medical examination of Kushitashvili, who was detained earlier in the month on charges of drugs possession and assaulting an officer of the Russian National Guard, showed that the boxer consumed cocaine.

"RUSADA or any other national or international anti-doping agency has the right to impose sanctions only in the case when a banned substance was discovered with the frames of the doping control procedure," Pakhnotskaya said.

"In our case, there was no doping control procedure, we do not know who did the medical examination," she continued. "Secondly, cocaine is not banned during the out-of-competition period and all we can do is to check whether the athlete at the issue had competitions at a given day."

"In any case, we are gathering all information to work on it and there will be no sanctions on behalf of RUSADA at the moment," Pakhnotskaya added.

President of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) Umar Kremlev told TASS on Friday that the federation banned Kushitashvili for life from the national boxing team.

"Yes, we have banned him for life from the national team," Kremlev stated.

Kushitashvili and another boxer, Ovik Ogannisyan, were detained by National Guard officers on the Frunzenskaya Quay in downtown Moscow in the early hours of February 2. According to investigators, Kushitashvili hit one of the officers as he was apprehended.

A search revealed that he was in possession of cocaine. On February 3, the 235th Garrison Military Court ruled to place Kushitashvili in custody until April 1.

Kushitashvili is a two-time light-heavyweight champion of Russia (2015 and 2018) in addition to his bronze in 2016 and the silver in 2019. Last year, Kushitashvili reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Russia’s Yekaterinburg.