FIDE chief says glad Russia is set to host again major international chess tournament

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The World Chess Federation (FIDE) is pleased to grant Russia again the right to host a major international tournament, which is the 2020 Candidates Tournament, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday.

"We are glad that we can once again entrust Russia to organize a major international tournament," Dvorkovich told journalists. "The Russian chess school is rich with talents."

"The Candidates Tournament is the most important stage in the fight for the World Chess Crown. "All participants are equally strong at the start and we are expecting a very interesting fight."

The 2020 Candidates Tournament, which will decide who of the world’s top eight grandmasters will win the right to face reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, is scheduled to be held in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg between March 15 and April 5, 2020.

Three Russian chess players will compete in the Candidates Tournament and they are Ian Nepomniachtchi, Alexander Grischuk and Kirill Alekseenko.

The other chess players, who have qualified for the 2020 Candidates Tournament, are Fabiano Caruana of the United States, Azerbaijan’s Teimour Radjabov, Ding Liren and Wang Hao, who are both from China.