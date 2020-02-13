IBU says opened probe against Ustyugov based on abnormalities in his biological passport

Accusations of anti-doping violations were voiced in regard to Ustyugov in August 2018. Three more Russian biathletes were accused jointly with Ustyugov of anti-doping rules violations and they were Svetlana Sleptsova, Alexander Pechenkin and Alexander Chernyshov. The latter two were slapped with suspensions in June 2019.

ANTHOLZ /Italy/, February 13. /TASS/. The International Biathlon Union (IBU) opened a new doping probe against Russian Olympic Champion Evgeny Ustyugov, who was previously found innocent of violating anti-doping regulations, based on abnormalities in his Athlete Biological Passport between 2010 and 2014, the Biathlon Integrity Unit (BIU) said in a statement obtained by TASS on Thursday.

"In light of the disclosure in the media of the application for preliminary measures filed by the Russian biathlete, Evgeny Ustyugov, and to avoid unhelpful speculation, the Biathlon Integrity Unit (BIU) confirms that it has charged Mr. Ustyugov, with an alleged violation of the IBU Anti-Doping Rules (use of a prohibited substance or method), based on abnormalities in his Athlete Biological Passport in the period January 2010 to February 2014 (inclusive)," the statement from the BIU reads.

President of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) Vladimir Drachev told TASS earlier in the day that Ustyugov has filed a lawsuit with a court in Austria against the International Biathlon Union, which initiated a new doping probe against him. According to Drachev, "For the first time in the history of biathlon, a person filed a lawsuit not with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but with a state court."

Ustyugov, 34, is a two-time Olympic champion. He won his first gold in mass start at the Winter Olympics in Canada and his second gold at the 2014 Olympics in Russia’s Sochi in team relay event. After the Olympics on his home soil, Ustyugov announced that he wrapped up his sports career.