RFU likely to sign soon new contract with national football team’s Head Coach Cherchesov

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) is likely to extend soon its contract with national football team’s Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov until the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, RFU President Alexander Dyukov said on Thursday.

"It is highly possible that we will soon sign a new contract [with Cherchesov], which will be in force until the [2022] World Cup is over," Dyukov told journalists.

Last month, Cherchesov, 56, told TASS that his current contract expires in the summer of 2022 and the prolongation of this contract with the RFU was a mere formality.

FIFA World Cups are traditionally organized during the summertime every four years. Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at seven venues across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al-Wakrah, Al-Khor, Al-Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Cherchesov took the reins of the national football squad in the summer of 2016 signing a contract with the RFU to work as the head coach of the team until August 2018.

In July 2018, the RFU extended the contract with Cherchesov for two more years stipulating an option of prolonging it for another two-year term. The decision of the Russian governing football body to maintain partnership with Cherchesov followed the national team’s successful home performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Led by Cherchesov, the Russian national football team managed to reach the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup advancing with a win over the Spanish team in the round of Last 16 and then losing on a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals to Croatia, which eventually reached the final match of that world championship in Russia.

Last year Russia played 10 international fixtures and they were all qualifiers for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup - in March, Russia lost to Belgium 1-3 and defeated Kazakhstan 4-0; in June, Russia beat San Marino and Cyprus (9-0 and 1-0 respectively); in September, the team routed Scotland (2-1) and Kazakhstan (1-0); in October the Russian footballers blanked Scotland 4-0 and then blazed past Cyprus 5-0.

Playing two international matches in November 2019, the Russian team lost again to Belgium 1-4 at home and then enjoyed a confident 5-0 away win over San Marino.

The Russian team finished second in its qualifying Group I and secured a berth in the final tournament.

The Final Draw for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup was held on November 30 in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. Twenty-four national football teams, which have cleared the qualifications round, were divided into six groups with four teams in each. Russia was placed in Group B, and will play against Belgium (in St. Petersburg on June 13), Finland (in St. Petersburg on June 17) and Denmark (in Copenhagen on June 22).