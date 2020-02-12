Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov sets off to US for trainings ahead of fight with Ferguson

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team set off to the United States for trainings ahead of his bout against US fighter Tony Ferguson in April, a spokesman for the Russian fighter’s team told TASS on Wednesday.

"The team [of Nurmagomedov] took off to the United States for trainings," the spokesman said.

According to TASS information, Nurmagomedov will be training at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), which is a martial arts gym and one of the pioneer schools of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) based in San Jose, California. Russian UFC fighters Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov also joined Khabib for the trainings in San Jose.

Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz announced on November 26, 2019 that the Russian fighter signed a contract to fight American Tony Ferguson at a UFC event in Brooklyn, New York, on April 18, 2020. US fighter Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson, 35, has a record of 25 wins (12 by KOs, eight by submission and five by decision) and three defeats.

In early September last year, Nurmagomedov defended his UFC champion’s belt for the second time in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his US opponent with a choke in Round 3.

The 31-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 28 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 10 by submission and 10 by decision).

Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018.

On April 8, 2018, Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta in a five-round fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight belt in New York.

At the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas in October 2018, Nurmagomedov defended his champion’s title in the fight against Conor McGregor, a renowned Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer.