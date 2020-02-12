Russian Olympic Champ in figure skating Stolbova wraps up her sports career

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Olympic Champion in figure skating pairs Ksenia Stolbova has announced a decision to wrap up her sports career, the press service of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Yes, it is true that today I have filled out all required documents in the federation regarding my retirement from the national team and the end of my sports career," the statement quoted Stolbova as saying.

"I would like to thank all my mentors and people, who have been assisting me throughout my sports career, the Russian Figure Skating Federation, my relatives and friends and, of course, all my fans around the world," she continued.

"I am not saying ‘good bye,’ I am just saying ‘until we meet again’," the 28-year-old figure skater added.

Asked by a TASS correspondent to comment on the decision of Stolbova to retire, RFSF President Alexander Gorshkov said it was possible that the figure skater would later change her mind and return to sports.

"It’s a pity that such talented figure skater, who has achieved so much, decided to end her career," Gorshkov said. "However, we better wait now and see how the things will develop."

"I am not ruling out a possibility of Ksenia [Stolbova] resuming her career, but we will see," the RFSF president continued.

"She must decide for herself what she is going to do next. Is the Federation ready to offer her a job? If she suddenly wishes to work with us, we will talk on this issue as we are maintaining contacts," Gorshkov added.

Skating in pair with Fydor Klimov, Stolbova won the gold in the team competition and the silver in pairs at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi. The pair also won the silver of the 2014 World Championship in addition to three silver (2014, 2015, 2018) and one bronze (2012) medals of the European Championships.

The duo of Stolbova-Klimov are the winners of the 2015/2016 International Figure Skating Grand Prix final and three-time winners of the Russian Figure Skating Championships (2014, 2015, 2017).

The pair of Stolbova and Klimov parted after the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang and Stolbova decided to take some time off to recover from previously sustained injuries.

In late summer of 2018, she decided to give it a try skating in pair with Andrei Novoselov, who was skating for France at that time. She skipped the 2018/2019 season due to her partner Novoselov’s so-called quarantine, which was mandatory after a figure skater had applied for the change of the sports citizenship.

This season, the duo of Stolbova and Novoselov participated in the Moscow Grand Prix, where they skated to show 5th result. The pair did not participate in other tournaments afterwards.