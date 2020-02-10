Russian tycoon Usmanov donates Pierre de Coubertin’s original manuscript to Olympic Museum

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian billionaire philanthropist Alisher Usmanov has donated to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne the original manuscript on the revival of the Olympic Games by Pierre de Coubertin, who is also known as ‘the father of the modern Olympics,’ the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a statement Monday.

The 14-page manuscript, which was written almost 130 years ago and contains Pierre de Coubertin’s original vision of the Olympic Games’ revival, garnered $8.8 million in an auction last December, but the name of the buyer was not disclosed.

Thanking Usmanov, who is also the president of the International Fencing Federation, IOC President Thomas Bach said: "This donation today goes well beyond the handing over of a manuscript to The Olympic Museum."

"Your generosity is making this unique moment possible, a moment that reminds us so vividly of the mission of the Olympic Games to unite the world in peaceful competition," Bach was quoted in the statement.

"It is thanks to your generosity that we can reflect on our history today and celebrate this direct link to our founding father," the IOC president added.

Coubertin wrote the manifest in 1889 laying out the principles of reviving the ancient Olympics in the modern world and used it for his famous speech in Paris in 1892. Two years later, he founded the International Olympic Committee and the first modern Olympic Games were organized in 1896 in Athens.

Coubertin, who was a French educator and historian (1863-1937) is also the author of the Olympic Oath, the Olympics Emblem and he proposed the IOC motto of "Faster, Higher, Stronger" (Citius, Altius, Fortius; in Latin).

The IOC named a special award after Coubertin, which is known as the Coubertin medal or the True Spirit of Sportsmanship. It is awarded by the world’s governing Olympic body to athletes, who have demonstrated the true spirit of sportsmanship during the Olympic Games.