Moscow to host inaugural European Wrestling Awards ceremony this autumn

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Russian capital of Moscow will host in early November the first ever European Wrestling Awards ceremony, which is intended to honor the best wrestlers of Europe, a senior official with the Union of World Wrestling told TASS on Monday.

A decision to host the ceremony in Moscow was made at the UWW Europe General Assembly in Italy’s Rome, where the 2020 European Wrestlig Championship kicked off on Monday.

"The ceremony to honor the best European wrestlers will be held within the frames of the traditional Moscow Grand Prix, which is scheduled this year for November 6-9," Georgy Bryusov, a vice president of the UWW Europe, said.

"A decision was made also to grant the Moscow Grand Prix the status of the open European final tournament," Bryusov added.

A ceremony to honor the best world wrestlers of the wrestling season, the "Golden Gear," was held in 2008 and 2009 as part of the Moscow Grand Prix and since then there were no awarding ceremonies both at the European and world levels.