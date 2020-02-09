Russian sports minister calls to separate responsibilities of officials and clean athletes

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Responsibility of clean athletes and Russian track-and-field athletics officials should be separated, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Sunday.

On February 3, the Presidium of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) resigned and handed over its authorities on the organization of federation’s presidential conference as well as on cooperation with international organizations to the Working Group of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

"I am sure World Athletics (the world’s governing body of track and field athletics - TASS) also understands that it is responsible for what is happening here in Russia. Our champions are not only our national asset, they are a world athletics asset as well. I have already came up with a call for separation between the responsibility of officials and responsibility of athletes who have proved to be clean. The high results they demonstrate belong to the entire world athletics," he said.

Russia’s Ministry of Sport decided on January 31 to suspend RusAF’s state accreditation until March 1, 2020 after AIU’s decision to recommended World Athletics to consider an expulsion of RusAF from the list of its members in case the Russian side failed to provide evidence in the Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko case. The Russian side was advised to review the case once again and to come up with answers in regard to accusations on this issue.

World Athletics suspended RusAF’s membership in late 2015 following a chain of doping abuse scandals in Russia’s track and field sports. The suspension of Russia’s governing athletics body has been ruled to remain in force 12 times since its introduction. In 2016, Russian athletes were cleared for international competitions in neutral status. In late November 2019, World Athletics took a decision to suspend Russian athletes until the Lysenko case is finally settled.