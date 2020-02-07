Russia takes the lead in Fed Cup tie vs. Romania

TASS, February 7. Russian tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova has defeated Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first rubber of the Russia-Romania Fed Cup qualifying tie held in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca.

Alexandrova, 25, stormed past her opponent 6-1, 6-4. The Russian is ranked 28th in the world, while Ruse is at No. 166.

Russia has taken the lead in the tie 1-0. The second match of the day will see Veronika Kudermetova (No. 38) squaring off with Ana Bogdan (90). The remaining three rubbers will take place on Saturday. The winner will secure a place in the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest on April 14-19.

The prestigious Fed Cup competition has been completely overhauled and will be held in a new format starting from 2020. The qualifying round will see 16 national teams battling it out for the right to break through to the Fed Cup Finals held in Budapest (April 14-19). These eight victorious teams will be joined by last year’s finalists (Australia and France), Hungary as the host country and the Czech Republic that was awarded a wildcard.

The finals will feature 12 teams split into four groups of three. Group winners qualify for the semifinals, the finalists will secure their tickets to the next year’s edition. The competition will be held throughout one week, ties will feature two singles and one doubles matches.

Russia has lifted the Fed Cup trophy four times (2004, 2005, 2007, 2008) and contested the final seven more times. The last time the Russian team reached the Fed Cup final was in 2015 when they lost to the Czech Republic.