Russian synchro swimmer Maltsev denies rumors on his retirement

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s four-time World Champion in synchronized swimming Alexander Maltsev denied on Thursday earlier rumors that he decided to wrap up with his sports career.

Maltsev’s coach Gana Maksimova stated on her Instagram page earlier on Thursday that the synchro swimmer decided to finish with his sports career since the synchronized swimming mixed duo event was not included on the program of competitions of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"I saw this news, but it’s a fake as she [Maksimova] simply made a joke," Maltsev told TASS.

"At the present moment I am attending the 31st Olympic scientific session of young Russian scientists and students and I am delivering a report, which focuses on the issue of the inclusion of the mixed duo competitions on the Olympic program," the 24-year-old Russian athlete added.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9 and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will run between August 25 and September 6.

Maltsev is currently ranked as the best male synchro swimmer in the world. He packs four gold and two silver medals of the World Championships in addition to four gold medals of the European Championships.

The synchronized swimming mixed duo event is on the program of the World Championships since 2015 and Maltsev is currently the only male athlete to win two golds at one championship, which was in 2017 in Budapest.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) named Maltsev three times as the best male synchro swimmer of the year (2015, 2017, 2019).

In early January, The European Swimming League (LEN) presented Maltsev with the LEN Award of the 2019 best European athlete in Men’s Artistic Swimming. The European Swimming League has been extending awards annually since 2008 recognizing best swimmers in their respective categories based on the votes cast by the national swimming federations and members of various LEN panels and committees.