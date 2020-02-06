IOC: Coronavirus spread unlikely to have impact on preparations for 2020 Olympics

Toshiro Muto, the chief executive of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee, said earlier in the day he was concerned with the spread of the coronavirus before the Summer Olympics, which kick off in less than 170 days. Muto said the virus could have an impact on the preparations for the Summer Games.

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Preparations for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are in line with the schedule and the spread of the novel coronavirus is unlikely to disrupt them, the press service of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a statement to TASS on Wednesday.

"We have full confidence that the relevant authorities, in particular in Japan, China and the World Health Organization, will take all the necessary measures to address the situation," the statement from the IOC reads.

"Preparations for Tokyo 2020 continue as planned and we look forward to returning for the next Project Review in February," according to the statement.

"Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of Tokyo 2020’s plans to host a safe and secure Games," the press service stated. "Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with all relevant organizations, which carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organizations."

"In addition, the IOC is in contact with the World Health Organization, as well as its own medical experts," the statement added.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9 and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will run between August 25 and September 6.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, 28 other countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.

According to the latest reports, over 28,360 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has now exceeded 560, yet more than 1,420 patients have recovered from the disease.