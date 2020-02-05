FIDE relocates Presidential Council meeting from China due to spread of coronavirus

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The World Chess Federation (FIDE) has made a decision to relocate its Presidential Council’s session from China to the United Arab Emirates to the spread of the novel coronavirus, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation and I am in a permanent touch with our ambassador to China," Dvorkovich said. "Many Chinese chess players are participating in our tournaments and we have [Chinese] colleagues in the federation."

"We had a scheduled Presidential Council session in China in late March, but we decided against taking the risks and relocated it," he continued. "It will be held in late February on the sidelines of the General Assemly’s meeting in Abu Dhabi."

The FIDE president said that the main issues at the General Assembly would be the federation’s new Charter and new budget.

"It will be the new budget and the new Charter, but the Charter will be the key issue. We are convening the extraordinary General Assembly meeting for the approval of the new Charter," Dvorkovich added.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million.

The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, 24 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.

According to the latest reports, 24,300 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China. The virus’ death toll has now hit 492, yet more than 900 patients have recovered from the disease.