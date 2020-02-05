Lawmaker slams as ‘provocation’ media reports on Russia’s ban from 2022 FIFA World Cup

"This is another nonsense and provocation," Mikhail Degtyarev, the chairman of the State Duma’s Committee for Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, said. "It is in the authority of FIFA to make decisions on the format of Russia’s participation and only after our team clears the qualifying stage."

The beIN Sports channel, a Qatari TV station, announced on its Twitter page Tuesday that WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) notified the Russian side about its suspension from the next global football championship.

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Foreign media reports that the Russian national football team has been allegedly suspended from taking part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup was ‘a provocation,’ a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS on Wednesday.

"It is obvious that as a rule certain interested parties are behind such mass media fakes," he continued. "Numerous provocations and attempts of boycott took place before the 2018 [FIFA] World Cup in Russia."

"We must be prepared for headlines of this type in foreign media while a court trial with WADA is underway," Degtyarev said. "By the way, Qatar, as the host of the 2022 World Cup, is also constantly subjected to similar [media] attacks."

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, did not confirm on Wednesday media reports on a possible suspension of the Russian national football team from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Earlier in the day, Yury Ganus, the director general of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), told TASS that he did not receive any documents at all from WADA on the subject of Russia’s suspension from the championship. The press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU) stated to TASS that it also did not receive any notification on the change of status of the national team for the 2022 World Cup.

On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

Chairman of the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) Jonathan Taylor later stated that in case the Russian national football team qualifies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, its players would have to play in the so-called neutral status that strips them of the right to participate in the championship under the national flag.

The RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended on December 19 the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. On December 27, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body have turned this case over to the Swiss-based court.