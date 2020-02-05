FIFA declines to confirm reports on Russia’s possible suspension from 2022 World Cup

"We have no updates to our statement from December, in which we stated that FIFA is in contact with WADA and ASOIF [the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations] to clarify the extent of the decision of the WADA Executive Committee in regards to football," the press service stated.

The beIN Sports channel, a Qatari TV station, announced on its Twitter page Tuesday that WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) notified the Russian side about its suspension from the next global football championship.

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, cannot confirm earlier media reports on a possible suspension of the Russian national football team from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the FIFA press service announced to TASS on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Yury Ganus, the director general of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), told TASS that he did not receive any documents at all from WADA on the subject of Russia’s suspension from the 2022 World Cup. The press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU) stated to TASS that it also did not receive any notification on the change of status of the national team.

In early December, Chairman of the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) Jonathan Taylor stated that in case the Russian national football team qualifies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, its players would have to play in the so-called neutral status that strips them of the right to participate in the championship under the national flag.

On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

The RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended on December 19 the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. On December 27, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body have turned this case over to the Swiss-based court.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022 - Qatar National Day - and with the objective, in principle, of holding the tournament for 28 days.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at seven venues across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al-Wakrah, Al-Khor, Al-Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.