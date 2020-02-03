WADA calls for public hearing of RUSADA case at CAS

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has sent an official request to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to hold a public hearing into the case of Russia’s anti-doping body, RUSADA, the WADA press service said on Monday.

"WADA’s investigations on Russia, and this latest case of non-compliance, have generated huge interest around the world. It is WADA’s view - and that of many of our stakeholders - that this dispute at CAS should be held in a public forum to ensure that everybody understands the process and hears the arguments," WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said.

On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

The RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended on December 19 the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. On December 27, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body have turned this case over to the Swiss-based court.

A number of Russian sports federations as well as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (ROC), sent their official notifications earlier this month to CAS expressing their intention to participate as a third party in the WADA-RUSADA dispute.