RusAF presidium resigns, hands over its competences to ROC working group

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. /TASS/. The presidium of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) has resigned and handed over its competences on the organization a RusAF extraordinary election conference and relations with international organizations to the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) working group, RuasAF press service said on Monday.

"The crisis in Russia’s track and field athletics has been lasting for five years, which is obviously too long a period," Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matitsyn said. "Our goal is to swiftly normalize cooperation with World Athletics (previously known as the International Association of Athletics Federations or IAAF - TASS) to reinstate RusAF’s membership. Our immediate tasks are to take necessary additional anti-doping measures and to ensure a possibility for our athletes to compete at international tournaments."

Along with the organization of RuasAF’s extraordinary conference scheduled for February 28, the ROC working group on RusAF’s reinstatement that is led by ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov will maintain contact with World Athletics, Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the World Athletics working group and international organizations.

Russia’s Ministry of Sport on January 31 to suspend RusAF’s state accreditation until March 1, 2020 after AIU’s decision to recommended World Athletics to consider an expulsion of RusAF from the list of its members in case the Russian side failed to provide evidence in the Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko case. The Russian side was advised to review the case once again and to come up with answers in regard to accusations on this issue.

World Athletics suspended RusAF’s membership in late 2015 following a chain of doping abuse scandals in Russia’s track and field sports. The suspension of Russia’s governing athletics body has been ruled to remain in force 12 times since its introduction. In 2016, Russian athletes were cleared for international competitions in neutral status. In late November 2019, World Athletics took a decision to suspend Russian athletes until the Lysenko case is finally settled.