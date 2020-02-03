Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov says not interested in return bout with McGregor

"I am not interested in a return bout with McGregor," Nurmagomedov told journalists at a news conference in Makhachkala.

UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) President Dana White announced on February 1 that a return bout between Nurmagomedov and McGregor was likely to be organized in the fall of 2020.

"What if I am offered $100 million [for the bout]? There are many other sports where this sum can be invested," the Russian fighter continued. "Why would I need $100 million - just for beating him once again?"

Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz announced on November 26, 2019 that the Russian fighter signed a contract to fight American Tony Ferguson at a UFC event in Brooklyn, New York, on April 18, 2020. US fighter Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson, 35, has a record of 25 wins (12 by KOs, eight by submission and five by decision) and three defeats.

In early September last year, Nurmagomedov defended his UFC champion’s belt for the second time in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his US opponent with a choke in Round 3.

The 31-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 28 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 10 by submission and 10 by decision).

Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018.

On April 8, 2018, Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta in a five-round fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight belt in New York.

At the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas in October 2018, Nurmagomedov defended his champion’s title in the fight against McGregor.

In the late October last year, McGregor paid a surprise visit to Moscow, where he announced his comeback to the octagon and called for a possible return bout with Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov-McGregor’s 2018 fight

On the night of October 6, 2018, Reigning UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia defeated McGregor during the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas, defending his lightweight title with a choke in the 4th round of the fight.

However, straight after the fight in Las Vegas a mass brawl broke out between the teams of both fighters, including Nurmagomedov, who jumped out of the cage and attempted to beat up one of the Irish opponent’s team members for insulting him.

Both athletes were later slapped with various penalties over that incident. A court in the US state of Nevada imposed a nine-month suspension on Nurmagomedov and ordered a six-month suspension for McGregor.

McGregor is one of the most popular UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fighters boasting a record of 22 wins (19 by KO/TKO, one by submission and two by decisions) and four defeats. He won his first champion’s title of the UFC in 2015 and became later the first MMA fighter to simultaneously hold the champion’s belts in the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions.