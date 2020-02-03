Russian Olympic medalist in wrestling Makhov tests positive for doping

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. A doping sample of Russian Olympic medalist in freestyle wrestling Bilyal Makhov has tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug, Mikhail Mamiashvili, the president of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF), told TASS on Monday.

"Makhov has been found guilty of doping abuse and we will be investigating this incident," Mamiashvili said.

Makhov is the silver medalist of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London in the under-120 kilograms weight category. The 32-year-old Russian wrestler is also a three-time World Champion (2007, 2009 and 2010).