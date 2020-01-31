Athletes’ rights protection must be priority for new president of RusAF — sports minister

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The protection of Russian track and field athletes’ interests and their full-fledged participation in international tournaments must be a priority for candidates running for the post of the president of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF), Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Friday.

RusAF’s press office announced on Thursday that seven candidates were registered for the upcoming election of the new president. RusAF’s extraordinary conference to elect a new president of the Russian governing track and field athletics body is scheduled for February 28. Earlier in the day, Matytsin signed a decree to suspend RusAF’s state accreditation until March 1, 2020.

"I hope the elections will be held in a constructive manner," Matytsin told journalists. "There must be only one priority for each candidate and it is to protect the interests of clean athletes and ensure their rights to participate in international tournaments as soon as possible, even under a neutral status."

"Their [presidential candidates] final aim must be the reinstatement of RusAF’s membership with the international association of athletics federations [World Athletics]," the sports minister added.

The press office of RusAF reported on Thursday that the names of the registered candidates would be announced by the federation on February 13. Each candidate has a right to withdraw his or her candidacy before that date by submitting a relevant document.

According to earlier TASS reports, the list of candidates for the RusAF president includes Oleg Kurbatov, the head of the Moscow Athletics Federation, sports manager Mikhail Gusev, Yury Borzakovsky, the head coach of the Russian national track and field athletics team and the 2004 Olympic champion in 800-meter running, as well as Mikhail Butov, who resigned from the RusAF Presidium in November 2019.

The statement from RusAF also said that 49 candidates were registered to run for seats in the Presidium of RusAF and four out of them had been also registered as candidates for the presidential post of the federation. Four candidates vie for the posts in RusAF’s Auditing Commission.