RusAF’s accreditation suspended with aim to protect athletes’ rights — Sports Ministry

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. A decision to suspend the state accreditation of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) was made in the interests of Russian track and field athletes, the Russian Sports Ministry said in a statement on Friday. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin signed a decree earlier on Friday to suspend RusAF’s state accreditation until March 1, 2020. "A decision to suspend the state accreditation of RusAF is aimed at the protection of interests of Russian athletes; it will not result in additional risks and will not worsen the current situation of track and field athletes, who have individual permissions for the participation in international tournaments; and it will also have no impact on the integrity of the all-Russian and international tournaments as well as on preparations for them," the statement from the ministry reads. The ministry stated that the decision was made after the Russian athletics federation failed to fulfil its duties to prevent doping abuse in sports, particularly following RusAF athletes’ systematic violations of the all-Russian anti-doping rules, accessibility regulations as well as facts of prohibited cooperation.

"The RusAF executive management failed to provide a proper participation of the federation to eradicate doping in sports and in the fight against doping both at the national level as well as in cooperation with the International Association of Athletics Federations (World Athletics), the independent athletics disciplinary body Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and other international organizations," the statement continued. "The new administration of RusAF did not resort to required measures to establish a constructive cooperation with the global federation and to settle the current situation," according to the statement. The Sports Ministry stated it hoped that this decision would serve as a signal for RusAF on the necessity of introducing pivotal changes in the system of building relations with international sports federations with the aim of their constructive development. The statement from the ministry added that RusAF’s state accreditation will be reinstated after the federation eliminates all the causes of the suspension of the state accreditation. On Wednesday, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) recommended World Athletics to consider an expulsion of RusAF from the list of its members in case the Russian side failed to provide evidence in the Lysenko case. The Russian side was advised to review the case once again and to come up with answers in regard to accusations on this issue. The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019 its decision to suspend RusAF’s reinstatement process based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit. According to the World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity