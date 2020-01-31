Austria’s Thiem sets up Djokovic showdown for Australian Open title

TASS, January 31. Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem has overcome slow start against Germany’s Alexander Zverev in their semifinal match to grab the remaining final spot at the Australian Open — first Grand Slam tournament of the tennis calendar.

The fifth-seeded Austrian, 26, powered through to his first Australian Open final in 3 hours and 42 minutes, defeating the seventh-seeded German 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4) for the seventh time in his career, while Zverev has two victories over Thiem under his belt.

Thiem has set up a blockbuster clash against the defending champion, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (seed No. 2). The Serbian leads their head-to-head 6-4. Djokovic secured his place in the final on Thursday by defeating Swiss Roger Federer in the semifinals, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 6-3.