Russian ice hockey chief says CAS to decide on 2023 IIHF World Championship in Russia

NOVOSIBIRSK, January 31. /TASS/. It is up to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to decide whether Russia will maintain its right to host the 2023 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship, Vladislav Tretiak, the president of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF), said on Friday.

"We have no disagreements at all with the International Ice Hockey Federation," Tretiak told journalists. "The international federation is doing its utmost to see that the scheduled tournaments in our country will take place and it includes the 2023 World Championship and our plans to host the 2021 [IIHF] World Women’s Championship."

"An issue regarding the World Championship in St. Petersburg will be settled in the court," he said.

Tretiak also said that the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship would be certainly held in Russia. The IIHF announced earlier that this tournament was not a subject to sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

On December 9, 2019, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years.

The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period.

The RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended on December 19 the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. On December 27, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body have turned this case over to the Swiss-based court.

A number of Russian sports federations as well as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (ROC), sent their official notifications earlier this month to CAS expressing their intention to participate as a third party in the WADA-RUSADA dispute.

IIHF tournaments in Russia

In September 2018, the Russian city of St. Petersburg was chosen by the IIHF management to host the world championship in 2023 with the scheduled dates of May 5-21. The IIHF Congress in Bratislava in May 2019 approved this decision.

The Russian bid offered two arenas in St. Petersburg to host matches of the ice hockey world championship in 2023. One of them is currently under construction and once completed it may become the biggest ice arena in Europe with a seat-capacity of between 21,500 and 23,000.

The other arena in St. Petersburg will be the Ice Palace, which is currently a home stadium for KHL’s SKA St. Petersburg club and boasts an over 12,300-seat capacity.

The world’s governing body of ice hockey also announced in 2018 that the Russian Siberian cities of Novosibirsk and Omsk would be the venues for matches of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.