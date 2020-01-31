Russia’s Sports Ministry suspends ARAF accreditation till March 1

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Sports Ministry has suspended the government accreditation of the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF) till March 1, the ARAF press-service said.
"According to a decision made by the commission for government accreditation of all-Russia sports federations of the Russian Ministry of Sports the ARAF’s government accreditation has been suspended till March 1, 2020," the news release runs.