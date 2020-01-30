Seven candidates registered for All-Russia Athletics Federation’s presidential post

Former RusAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin submitted a letter of resignation on November 23, 2019 in the wake of accusations against him and three more RusAF officials for their alleged interference with an investigation of a case involving Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko. Yulia Tarasenko was appointed the acting president of RusAF.

The statement from the press service did not provide the names of the registered candidates. RusAF’s extraordinary conference to elect a new president of the Russian governing track and field athletics body is scheduled for February 28.

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Seven candidates have been registered for the upcoming election of the new president of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF), the federation’s press service announced in a statement on Thursday.

The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019 its decision to suspend RusAF’s reinstatement process based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

According to the World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov urged RusAF in late November to hold an extraordinary reporting and election meeting as soon as possible to make a complete reshuffle in the administration of RusAF and to announce an early termination of powers of the current RusAF Presidium.

World Athletics suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with World Athletics, which was previously known as the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The suspension of Russia’s governing athletics body has been ruled to remain in force 12 times since its introduction in 2015 with the most recent decision made on September 23, before the start of the 2019 World Championships in Qatar’s Doha on September 27-October 6.