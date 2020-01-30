RusAF gave unconvincing response on Lysenko doping case — AIU

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), an independent disciplinary body in track and field athletics, said on Wednesday the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) had come up with an unconvincing response regarding the doping violations case against Russian athlete Danil Lysenko.

"The AIU Board finds it regrettable that, in the face of clear and compelling evidence, RusAF has chosen not to admit to the acts and omissions of the employees, directors and representatives of RusAF for which it is liable under the Anti-Doping Rules," the AIU said in a statement. "In the AIU Board's view, a responsible member federation in the circumstances would have admitted the charges and shown contrition for its conduct, but RusAF has chosen to do neither."

"Instead, RusAF has gone to great lengths to deny any involvement in the matter, blame others and attack the process," the statement reads. "This approach is deeply concerning for the AIU Board as it seems to indicate that the current leadership of the Federation is merely a continuation of the former."

The AIU said that, based on results of an inquiry, RusAF officials, including former head Dmitry Shlyakhtin, were involved in submitting forged documents and false explanations to AIU in order to explain why Lysenko skipped doping tests.

Former RusAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin submitted a letter of resignation on November 23, 2019 in view of accusations against him and three more RusAF officials for their alleged interference into an investigation of a case involving Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko. Yulia Tarasenko was appointed the acting president of RusAF. A vote to elect the new leadership is scheduled for February 28.

World Athletics, which was previously known as the International Association of Athletics Federations or IAAF, suspended RusAF’s membership in late 2015 following a chain of doping abuse scandals in Russia’s track and field sports. Only one Russian track and field athlete was allowed to participate in 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil and she was Russia’s long jumper Daria Klishina.

The suspension of Russia’s governing athletics body has been ruled to remain in force 12 times since its introduction in 2015 with the most recent decision made on September 23, before the start of the 2019 World Championships in Qatar’s Doha on September 27-October 6.

In 2016, Russian athletes were permitted to participate in international events as neutral athletes. In late November, World Athletics said it would suspend issuance of permissions to Russian athletes until the inquiry into the Lysenko case is completed.