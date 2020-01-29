Austria’s Thiem stuns Nadal in Australian Open QFs

TASS, January 29. Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem has pulled off a major upset by defeating Spaniard world No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinal match at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the tennis year.

Thiem, 26, grabbed the victory in just over four hours of play, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (8-6). Thiem is seed No. 5 of the tournament, while Nadal, 33, was the top seed. The Austrian beat the Spaniard at a Grand Slam for the first time and improved their head-to-head to 5-9, becoming just the sixth player in history to defeat Nadal five times in their career. It was also Thiem’s first hard court victory over Nadal, all four previous ones came on clay.

Nadal failed to qualify for Grand Slam semifinals, breaking his streak of seven major semifinals in a row. Last time the Spaniard lost before the semifinals was back in 2018 when he was defeated by Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Nadal also lost three tiebreak sets in a single match for the first time in his career. The Spaniard has now also lost all 12 hard court Grand Slam matches when he loses the first two sets, failing to buck this trend even though he had his chances.

Thiem is the second Austrian player to reach Australian Open semifinals after Thomas Muster (1989, 1997). He will face off with Germany’s Alexander Zverev (seed No. 7) to go one step further and contest the title. The other semifinal match will feature Swiss Roger Federer (3) and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev were the best performing Russian players in the men’s singles draw and reached the fourth round.

Thiem is ranked 5th in the ATP rankings and has won 16 titles. He has reached French Open final twice (2018, 2019). The Austrian has never reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, his previous best result at the tournament was the fourth round.

Nadal is world No. 1 and has won 19 Grand Slam titles, he was crowned the Australian Open champion in 2009. Overall, he has lifted 84 singles trophies. Moreover, Nadal is a two-time Olympic champion, having won singles gold in Beijing 2008 and doubles gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The Australian Open offers a prize pot of $49.1 million and is taking place in Melbourne from 20 January to 2 February. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is the defending champion.