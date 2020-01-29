Russia finishes second in Tennis Europe 2019 ranking

TASS, January 29. Russia has been placed second in the Tennis Europe 2019 rankings, the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) press service reports.

The winner was determined by performance of tennis players from all 50 member states of the European association who competed in individual and team events in 2019. Russia was only overtaken by France who was placed first, Germany is in the third place.

Russia snatched the first place in junior tennis for the 14th time in last 16 years. In professional tennis, Russia was placed third.

Tennis Europe will present its awards during the organization’s annual meeting scheduled to be held in Greece on March 27.