European Olympics Committees to hold neutral stance in WADA-RUSADA court dispute

Speaking at the EOC Executive Committee’s meeting on Tuesday at the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Switzerland’s Lausanne, Kocijancic said: "Our presence [at CAS] will be legal only, we are not going there to make politics."

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The organization of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) will remain neutral in a court dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), EOC President Janez Kocijancic said on Tuesday.

"It is in our own interest that justice and the rule of law prevails," the EOC president stated. "The guilty should be punished and the innocent protected."

IOC President Thomas Bach, who was also attending the EOC Executive Committee’s session in Lausanne supported Kocijancic’s statement that politics must be left aside from sports saying "The Olympic Games are not and must never be a platform to advance political or any other divisive ends."

"There are certain rules that need to be respected, disrespecting them is against our values," IOC President Bach said. "Even if some athletes choose not to respect the rules, they should respect their fellow athletes."

The EOC announced in a statement on January 22 that the organization "filed a request for an intervention and subordinately an amicus curiae brief to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the appeal by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) against the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)."

"The purpose is to ensure that the interests of the National Olympic Committees of Europe and clean athletes in particular are duly considered," according to the EOC statement as of January 22. "Together with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the EOC wants to see a clear and definitive decision on the case so as to have clarity for the future."

A number of Russian sports federations as well as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (ROC) sent their notifications to CAS earlier this month expressing their intent to participate as a third party in the WADA-RUSADA dispute.