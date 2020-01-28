Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova named for Russian Fed Cup team

TASS, January 28. Russian tennis player and 2020 Australian Open (at least) quarterfinalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has been summoned to represent Russia at the upcoming Fed Cup qualifying tie against Romania, the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) reports.

The tie will be held in Cluj-Napoca (Romania) on February 7-8. Russia will field Ekaterina Alexandrova (world No. 28), Pavlyuchenkova (30), Veronika Kudermetova (40), Svetlana Kuznetsova (53) and Anna Kalinskaya (103). Retired professional tennis player Igor Andreev is the team captain.

The prestigious Fed Cup competition has been completely overhauled and will be held in a new format starting from 2020. The qualifying round will see 16 national teams battling it out for the right to break through to the Fed Cup Finals held in Budapest (April 14-19). These eight victorious teams will be joined by last year’s finalists (Australia and France), Hungary as the host country and the Czech Republic that was awarded a wildcard.

The finals will feature 12 teams split into four groups of three. Group winners qualify for the semifinals, the finalists will secure their tickets to the next year’s edition. The competition will be held throughout one week, ties will feature two singles and one doubles matches.

Russia has lifted the Fed Cup trophy four times (2004, 2005, 2007, 2008) and contested the final seven more times. The last time the Russian team reached the Fed Cup final was in 2015 when they lost to the Czech Republic.

Pavlyuchenkova is the last standing Russian player in the men’s or women’s singles tournaments of the 2020 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the tennis calendar. She reached the quarterfinals and will contest the right to progress to the last four, stepping on court against Spaniard Garbine Muguruza on Wednesday.