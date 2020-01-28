Djokovic unstoppable at 2020 Australian Open moving to semifinals with straight sets win

During today’s quarterfinals match, which lasted 2 hours and 49 minutes, the 32-year-old Serbian player, who is seed-2 at the tournament, outplayed his 29-year-old Canadian opponent (seed-32) with the final score of 6-4; 6-3; 7-6 (7-1).

TASS. January 28. Croatian tennis star Novak Djokovic has continued his winning streak at the 2020 Australian Open defeating on Tuesday Canada’s Milos Raonic with straight sets victory to advance to the semifinals of this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament.

Djokovic is now set to face off in the semifinals Switzerland’s Roger Federer, who cleared the quarterfinals earlier in the day with a thrilling five-set win over Tennys Sandgren of the United States 6-3; 2-6; 2-6; 7-6 (10-8); 6-3.

Djokovic packs 16 champion’s titles of the Grand Slam tournaments in addition to winning 77 ATP tournaments throughout his impressive tennis career. He is the seven-time winner of the Australian Open (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019), five-time Wimbledon Champion (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019), three-time US Open Champion (2011, 2015, 2018) and the 2016 French Open Champion.

According to head-to-head statistics, Federer and Djokovic previously met on the courts 49 times and the Serbian player won 26 out of them.

The 2020 Australian Open tournament is played on the courts of Melbourne Park between January 20 and February 2 and has $49.1 million in prize money up for grabs. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Japan’s Naomi Osaka are the 2020 Australian Open defending champions in the men's and women’s singles respectively.