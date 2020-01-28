Federer through to semis of 2020 Australian Open with stunning comeback win over Sandgren

Federer is now set to play in the semifinals against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, who defeated on Tuesday Canada’s Milos Raonic in straight sets 6-4; 6-3; 7-6 (7-1)

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Tennis legend Roger Federer of Switzerland reached the semifinals round of this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament, the 2020 Australian Open, with a stunning comeback win over Tennys Sandgren of the United States on Tuesday. This is a record 21st appearance of Federer at the Australian Open tournaments and today in the quarterfinals match, which lasted over 3 hours and 30 minutes, the 38-year-old Swiss player showed an astounding comeback to save seven match points in the fourth set and to rout the 28-year-old US player with the final score of 6-3; 2-6; 2-6; 7-6 (10-8); 6-3. Sandgren is currently ranked 100th in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings. This was Sandgren’s second appearance in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open tournaments and it was also the best result of all of his Grand Slam series appearances. The US player is also the winner of the 2019 ATP Auckland Open tournament.

Federer was modest in his comments about the victory over Sandgren saying after the match that it was "just luck at some point." "I didn't deserve this one, but I'm standing here and I'm obviously very happy," the official website of the tournament quoted him as saying. "I feel a bit bad in a way because I didn't feel like he did anything really wrong." "It's just luck at some point. I've been on the other side, as well. These ones just sting, and they hurt. But I could have blinked at the wrong time and shanked. That would have been it," he added. Federer is now set to play in the semifinals against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, who defeated on Tuesday Canada’s Milos Raonic in straight sets 6-4; 6-3; 7-6 (7-1). World’s No. 3 Federer holds a record of 20 Grand Slam tournaments wins in addition to 103 ATP tournaments wins. The Swiss player is the six-time winner of the Australian Open tournaments (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), eight-time Wimbledon winner (2003-2007, 2009, 2012, 2017), five-time winner of the US Open tournaments (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008) and he is the 2009 French Open Champion.

