Sharapova to miss 2020 WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy due to a shoulder injury

Sharapova, who is currently ranked by the WTA as World’s No. 145, was granted a wildcard for this year’s opening Grand Slam tournament, the 2020 Australian Open, but lost in Round 1 to Croatia’s Donna Vekic in straight sets 3-6; 4-6.

ST. PETERSBURG, January 27. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova will miss the 2020 WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy tennis tournament due to a shoulder injury, Alexander Medvedev, the tournament’s director general, said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, Maria Sharapova, with whom we have reached an agreement earlier on her participation in our tournament, will skip it due to a shoulder injury sustained after two tournaments in Australia," Medvedev told journalists. "She and her team decided to take a break."

"Her representative officially informed us yesterday that no matter how much she wanted to play, her current health condition does not allow her taking part in our tournament," he added.

Playing at the 2019 WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Sharapova reached Round 2 of the tournament, but retired citing a shoulder injury.

The St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy is classified as the WTA (Women Tennis Association) Premier tournament since 2016 although it was first held in Saint Petersburg in 2003. This year the tournament runs in the Russian second largest city between February 8 and 16.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated female tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006.

She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

The Russian player skipped a vast part of the tennis season last year due to a shoulder injury and she stayed out of competitions from February to mid-June. Last August, she parted ways with her Swedish coach Thomas Hogstedt, who had trained her between 2011 and 2013 and with whom she resumed their training partnership in 2018.