2020 Australian Open: Zverev knocks out Russian star Rublev with straight sets win

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Germany’s Alexander Zverev knocked out Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev from this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament, the 2020 Australian Open, with straight sets win in Round 4 on Monday.
In their encounter, which lasted 1 hour and 37 minutes, the 22-year-old German (seed-7) defeated his 22-year-old opponent from Russia (seed-17) with the final score of 6-4; 6-4; 6-4.
Zverev is now set to face in the quarterfinals Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka, who outplayed earlier in the day another Russian tennis star, Daniil Medvedev, in a five-set thriller 6-2; 2-6; 4-6; 7-6 (7-2); 6-2.
Since the start of this year Rublev has already won two tennis tournaments and is currently ranked 16th in the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings. He is also the winner of the 2017 ATP Croatia Open tournament and the 2019 Kremlin Cup, in which he triumphed on his 22nd birthday.
The 2020 Australian Open is played on the courts of Melbourne Park between January 20 and February 2 and has $49.1 million in prize money up for grabs. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Japan’s Naomi Osaka are the 2020 Australian Open defending champions in the men's and women’s singles respectively.