2020 Australian Open: Zverev knocks out Russian star Rublev with straight sets win

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Germany’s Alexander Zverev knocked out Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev from this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament, the 2020 Australian Open, with straight sets win in Round 4 on Monday.

In their encounter, which lasted 1 hour and 37 minutes, the 22-year-old German (seed-7) defeated his 22-year-old opponent from Russia (seed-17) with the final score of 6-4; 6-4; 6-4.

Zverev is now set to face in the quarterfinals Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka, who outplayed earlier in the day another Russian tennis star, Daniil Medvedev, in a five-set thriller 6-2; 2-6; 4-6; 7-6 (7-2); 6-2.