NBA legend and holder of two Olympic titles Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26. He was 41. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were travelling in his private helicopter when it nose-dived, killing nine in the crash. Kobe Bryant won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and two Olympic gold medals playing for the United States (2008 and 2012). Bryant ranks fourth on the NBA’s All-Time Scoring List, with 33,643 points. He wrapped up his career in 2016. In 2018, he won an Academy Award for best-animated short film for ‘Dear Basketball.’
Basketball world loses LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant was travelling in his private helicopter when it crashed, killing all the eight people onboard, including the basketballer's 13-year-old daughter
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia, US, 2015© AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at an NCAA women's college basketball game between Long Beach State and Oregon, Long Beach, US, 2019© AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
The scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and several others in Calabasas, USA, January 26, 2020© AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo
A memorial near Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles© AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker
Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker reacting during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver© AP Photo/David Zalubowski
NBA star Kobe Bryant fans gather around a small memorial at the entrance of the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, USA© AP Photo/Richard Vogel
Candles spell "Kobe" and "Gigi" at a memorial near Staples Center after the death of Los Angeles Laker legend Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles© AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker
A man pays respects at a mural of Kobe Bryant in an alley in downtown Los Angeles after word of the Lakers star's death in a helicopter crash© AP Photo/Matt Hartman
People gather outside Staples Center after the death of Laker legend Kobe Bryant Sunday in Los Angeles© AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker
A tribute to Kobe Bryant shown on the screen before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers in Orlando, USA© AP Photo/Reinhold Matay
