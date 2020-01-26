NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

NEW YORK, January 26. /TASS/. NBA legend and holder of two Olympic titles Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, TMZ news said on Sunday.

Kobe, 41, was travelling in his private helicopter when it fell down, killing all the five people onboard.

He won five NBA titles with the Lakers and two Olympic titles playing for the United States (2008 and 2012). He is fourth on the NBA all-time scoring list, with 33,633 points. He finished his career in 2016.

In 2018, he won the Academy Award for best animated short film "Dear Basketball.".