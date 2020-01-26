Russian figure skaters make clean sweep of podium at European Championships

GRAZ /Austria/, January 26. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters made a clean sweep of the podium at the European Figure Skating Championships in Graz.

Alena Kostornaia won gold in women's singles. The 16-year-old athlete showed a result of 240.81 points (84.92 in short program and 155.89 in free skate).

15-year-old athletes Anna Scherbakova (237.76; 77.95 + 159.81) and Alexandra Trusova (225.34; 74.95 + 150.39) took silver and bronze respectively.

All three athletes are engaged in the Eteri Tutberidze group and performed for the first time at the European Championships.

Russian figure skaters win the women's single skating at the European Championships for the seventh year in a row.

Kostornaia is the winner of the final of the junior Grand Prix series of the last season. A season earlier she became the second. She also won silver at the Junior World Championship (2018).

This season, Kostornaia won the Grand Prix stages in France and Japan and won the series finale, which took place in Italy. At the Russian championship, which was held in December in Krasnoyarsk, she became the second. Kostornaia holds world records in the short program (85.45) and in total points (247.59).

Shcherbakova is a two-time champion of Russia. This season she won the stages of the Grand Prix in China and the USA, and became the second in the final of the Grand Prix. Last season, Shcherbakova won two stages of the Junior Grand Prix and became the second at the World Junior Championships.

Trusova won the stages of the Grand Prix twice this season (in Russia and Canada), in the final she became the third. Last season, she took second place at championship of Russia, this year she became third. She is a two-time world champion among juniors (2018, 2019), the winner of the final of the Junior Grand Prix (season 2017/18). Trusova holds a record in free skate (166.62).