Russian figure skaters Sinitsina, Katsalapov win gold at European Championships

GRAZ, January 25. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took first place in the ice dance event at the European Championships in Austrian Graz.

Russian athletes showed a result of 220.42 points. The second place was taken by France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the third - Russia’s Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin, Russia’s Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Guerreiro took the sixth place.

24-year-old Sinitsina and 28-year-old Katsalapov are silver medalists of the World Figure Skating Championships (2019), silver medalists of the 2018-19 Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, two-time Russian national champions (2019-2020).