Russia, Ukraine may hold joint European Handball Championship

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine may submit a joint application for the 2026 European Women's Handball Championships, President of the Russian Handball Federation Sergey Shishkarev told TASS.

On Saturday at the Extraordinary Congress of the European Handball Federation in Stockholm, the right to host the women's European Championship in 2024 was given to the joint application of Hungary, Austria and Switzerland. Russia also wanted to host the event. After the vote, Shishkarev noted that when choosing a venue for their tournaments, the Federation increasingly preferred joint applications.

"The European Championship is held every two years, so if we want to host the tournament in 2026, we need to present something even more serious and reasoned. Or discuss a joint application with Belarus or Ukraine," he said.

"We have actually discussed this option with Ukraine. Why not? I’m sure that the situation will begin to improve, integration processes will accelerate. Perhaps sport will also make a big contribution to this," he emphasized.

In 2020, the European Championship will be held in Denmark and Norway, in 2022 the tournament will be hosted by three countries - Slovenia, Montenegro and Northern Macedonia.