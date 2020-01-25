Russian figure skaters sweep the pairs’ podium at European Championships

GRAZ /Austria/, January 25. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters dominated the pairs’ skating competition as they swept all the three medals at the European Figure Skating Championships in Austria’s Graz.

Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii, who set the world record for pairs short program on Wednesday, won with a total of 234.58 points (82.34 in the short program and 152.24 in free skate). The silver went to Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov (208.64; 73.50+135.14). Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin came third, scoring 206,53 points (74.92+131.61).

Russian athletes won five out of six medals available in total. On Thursday, Dmitry Aliev won the gold in men's singles, while another Russian, Artur Danielian, was second.

The free skating in ice dance duos and women’s individual competitions will take place on Saturday. The European Figure Skating Championships in Graz will end after exhibition gala on January 26.