Russian anti-doping official calls for open CAS hearings on RUSADA-WADA dispute

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Court hearings into a dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) should be open to public, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya said on Friday.

A number of Russian sports federations as well as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (ROC) sent their official notifications to CAS earlier this month expressing their intention to participate as a third party in the WADA-RUSADA dispute.

"I believe that hearings into the RUSADA-WADA case in Lausanne must be open, since we are speaking here about a future verdict on clean sports," Pakhnotskaya told journalists. "This is my stance at the moment unless there are no infringements on the rights of witnesses in the case."