Russian track and field athletes were most tested for doping in Russia in 2019

National weightlifters formed the second most tested group in Russia last year as RUSADA’s doping officers checked on 236 of them, according to the report

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian track and fielders formed a group of the most tested athletes for banned performance enhancing drugs in 2019 compared to other sports, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) stated in a report provided to TASS on Friday. The report states that last year, a total number of 804 national track and field athletes underwent doping testing. National weightlifters formed the second most tested group in Russia last year as RUSADA’s doping officers checked on 236 of them, according to the report.

Read also Eight Russian track and field athletes added to RUSADA’s Testing Pool

RUSADA inspectors also collected doping samples of 186 swimmers, 171 cross-country skiers and 144 biathletes in 2019. World Athletics, which was previously known as the International Association of Athletics Federations or IAAF, suspended RusAF’s (the All-Russia Athletics Federation) membership in late 2015 following a chain of doping abuse scandals in Russia’s track and field sports. Only one Russian track and field athlete was allowed to participate in 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil and she was Russia’s long jumper Daria Klishina. The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019 its decision to suspend RusAF’s reinstatement process based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). According to World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

Read also Up to 90 Russian track and field athletes currently banned over anti-doping violations