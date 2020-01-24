Russia's Aliev wins gold in men's singles at European Figure Skating Championships

Zagitova to join national team for figure skating gala performance in Moscow next March

GRAZ, January 24. /TASS/. Russia's figure skater Dmitry Aliev won gold in men's singles at the European Figure Skating Championships in Austria's Graz.

Aliev, aged 20, finished on 272.89 points. He was followed by Russia's Artur Danielian with 246.74 points and Georgia's Morisi Kvitelashvili with 246.71 points.

This is the first gold medal for Aliev at the European figure skating championships. The last time a Russian figure skater won gold at the European figure skating championships in men's singles was in 2012, when Evgeny Pluschenko clenched the men's crown.

The European Figure Skating Championships will end on January 26.