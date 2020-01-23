President Putin lauds results of young Russian athletes at 2020 Winter Youth Olympics

The team of Russian athletes finished the Youth Olympics in the top of the overall medals standings having won a record number of 29 medals - 10 gold, 11 silver and eight bronze. Hosts Switzerland finished second, with 10 gold, six silver and eight bronze medals and the national team of athletes from Japan completed the Top-3 with nine gold, seven silver and one bronze medals.

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the national team of young athletes with their successful performance at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland.

"You have prepared outstandingly for these significant competitions and, due to your motivation and the will to win, you have withstood a serious challenge on behalf of very strong opponents; you flawlessly coped with the set tasks and emerged as a friendly and unified team, which brought together many talented athletes from all regions of our country," Putin said in his congratulatory message, which was posted on Thursday.

The final 10th gold medal, which placed Russia in the top of the medals standings of the 2020 Youth Olympics, was brought on Wednesday night by the Russian boys’ ice hockey team, which defeated their opponents from the United States 4-0 in the final game for the champions’ crown. This was the first ever gold for the young Russian ice hockey team at the Winter Youth Olympic Games as it previously enjoyed the bronze in 2016 and packed the silver in 2012.

Most of the medals at the 2020 Youth Olympics were brought to the Russian national team by its figure skaters, who skated to win eight medals (two gold, four silver and two bronze).

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games were hosted by Switzerland’s Lausanne on January 9-22 and were attended by almost 1,900 athletes of age between 14 and 18 representing 79 countries. The official closing ceremony took place on the night of January 22 at the Vaudoise Arena in Lausanne.

A total of 81 sets of medals in 16 disciplines were up for grabs in Switzerland this month and they were contested in such competitions as: Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Ice Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combined, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Ski Mountaineering, Snowboarding, Speed Skating.

The Youth Olympics are organized every four years, with the Summer Games held since 2010, and the Winter Games - since 2012. The Youth Olympics were preceded by the World Youth Games held under the IOC auspices since 1998. The first World Youth Games were hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow in 1998.

The next edition of the Winter Youth Olympic Games will be hosted by South Korea in 2024.