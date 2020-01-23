Russia’s Khachanov survives five-set thriller, through to 3rd round of Australian Open

The Russian, 23, prevailed in the marathon five-set match 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8) after more than four hours and thirty minutes of play in the first encounter. The Swede is ranked 78th in the ATP rankings .

TASS, January 23. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov has beaten Mikael Ymer of Sweden in their second round match at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the tennis calendar.

Khachanov is set to face home favorite Australia’s Nick Kyrgios (26th in the ATP rankings) in the third round for the right to progress into the Grand Slam’s second week.

The Russian is ranked 17th in the world, he is seed No. 16 of the tournament. Khachanov won four titles including one Masters trophy. He has equaled his best Australian Open result by breaking through to the third round, but he has never made it to the second week. Khachanov’s best Grand Slam result to date is the 2019 French Open quarterfinals.

The Australian Open offers a prize pot of $49.1 million and is taking place in Melbourne over a fortnight, from January 20 to February 2. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is the defending champion.