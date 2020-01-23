Russian snowboarder Avtaneev slapped with 2-year ban for violating anti-doping rules

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian snowboarder Nikita Avtaneev has been slapped with a two-year suspension by the Russian Snowboarding Federation (RSF) for violations of anti-doping regulations, the press service of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) reported on Thursday.

The two-year suspension of the 24-year-old Russian snowboarder starts from October 10, 2019, according to the press service.

Avtaneev, who is the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade champion and the two-time Champion of Russia (2013 and 2014) was not taking part in the tournaments this season.