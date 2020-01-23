Rublev’s straight sets win over Sugita takes him to next round of 2020 Australian Open

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has reached Round 3 of this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament, the 2020 Australian Open, after defeating on Thursday Yuichi Sugita of Japan.

In the Round 2 match, which lasted for 1 hour and 53 minutes, the 22-year-old Russian, who is seeded 17th at the tournament, packed home his 31-year-old opponent from Japan with the straight sets win of 6-2; 6-3; 7-6 (7-5).

Rublev is set to face in the next round the winner of the Round 2 encounter between Belgium’s David Goffin and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France.