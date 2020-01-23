Rublev’s straight sets win over Sugita takes him to next round of 2020 Australian Open

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has reached Round 3 of this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament, the 2020 Australian Open, after defeating on Thursday Yuichi Sugita of Japan.
In the Round 2 match, which lasted for 1 hour and 53 minutes, the 22-year-old Russian, who is seeded 17th at the tournament, packed home his 31-year-old opponent from Japan with the straight sets win of 6-2; 6-3; 7-6 (7-5).
Rublev is set to face in the next round the winner of the Round 2 encounter between Belgium’s David Goffin and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France.
Since the start of this year Rublev has already won two tennis tournaments and is currently ranked 16th in the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings. He is also the winner of the 2017 ATP Croatia Open tournament and the 2019 Kremlin Cup, where he triumphed on his 22nd birthday.
The 2020 Australian Open is played on the courts of Melbourne Park between January 20 and February 2 and has $49.1 million in prize money up for grabs. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Japan’s Naomi Osaka are the 2020 Australian Open defending champions in the men's and women’s singles respectively.