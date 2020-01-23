Russia’s Medvedev through to Round 3 of 2020 Australian Open with straight sets win

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has reached Round 3 of this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament, the 2020 Australian Open, after defeating on Thursday Pedro Martinez of Spain.

In the match, which lasted two hours and nine minutes, the 23-year-old Russian, who is seeded 4th at the tournament, stormed past his 22-year-old opponent from Spain with the straight sets win of 7-5; 6-1; 6-3.

"I managed to stay there all the match, just tried to push him all the time. That worked well today," the official website of the tournament quoted Medvedev as saying after the match.

The Russian had a tough opener of this tournament in Australia as he battled out to the next round with 6-3; 4-6; 6-4; 6-2 win over ATP Rank-49 Frances Tiafoe of the United States. Medvedev complained to journalists after the win over the American tennis player that his serves was not good and he had to work more on them.