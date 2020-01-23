Russia’s Medvedev through to Round 3 of 2020 Australian Open with straight sets win

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has reached Round 3 of this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament, the 2020 Australian Open, after defeating on Thursday Pedro Martinez of Spain.
In the match, which lasted two hours and nine minutes, the 23-year-old Russian, who is seeded 4th at the tournament, stormed past his 22-year-old opponent from Spain with the straight sets win of 7-5; 6-1; 6-3.
"I managed to stay there all the match, just tried to push him all the time. That worked well today," the official website of the tournament quoted Medvedev as saying after the match.
The Russian had a tough opener of this tournament in Australia as he battled out to the next round with 6-3; 4-6; 6-4; 6-2 win over ATP Rank-49 Frances Tiafoe of the United States. Medvedev complained to journalists after the win over the American tennis player that his serves was not good and he had to work more on them.
Speqaking to journalists after today’s win, Medvedev said "I’m still not happy with my serves but we are tennis players, we always want more, [we want] 50 aces per match."
Medvedev is now set to play in Round 3 against Australia’s Alexei Popyrin, who defeated on Thursday in Round 2 Jaume Munar of Spain 6-2; 7-6 (7-5); 6-2.
This is Medvedev’s 4th appearance at the Australian Open tournaments. He failed to clear 1st round in 2017, reached 2nd round the following year and was stopped in Round 4 last year.
Medvedev enjoyed a breakthrough season last year as he won two tournaments of the Masters series (in Cincinnati and Shanghai), as well as ATP tournaments in Saint Petersburg and Sofia. Moreover, he was the finalist of the US Open, Masters series tournament in Montreal and ATP tournaments in Washington, Barcelona and Brisbane.
The Russian player hit the international media headlines last summer with his maiden Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open, losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.
The 2020 Australian Open tournament is played on the courts of Melbourne Park between January 20 and February 2 and has $49.1 million in prize money up for grabs. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Japan’s Naomi Osaka are the 2020 Australian Open defending champions in the men and women’s singles respectively.