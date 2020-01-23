Italy’s Giorgi sends Russian tennis star Kuznetsova home in Round 2 of Australian Open

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova has failed to clear Round 2 of this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament, the 2020 Australian Open, losing on Thursday to Italy’s Camila Giorgi.

In the match, which lasted a little over an hour, the 28-year-old Italian player (ranked 102nd by WTA) breezed past her 34-year-old Russian opponent (ranked 53rd by WTA) with straight sets win of 6-3; 6-1.

Giorgi is now set to play in the next round against Germany’s Angelique Kerber, who is seeded 17 at the tournament.