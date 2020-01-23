Italy’s Giorgi sends Russian tennis star Kuznetsova home in Round 2 of Australian Open

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova has failed to clear Round 2 of this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament, the 2020 Australian Open, losing on Thursday to Italy’s Camila Giorgi.
In the match, which lasted a little over an hour, the 28-year-old Italian player (ranked 102nd by WTA) breezed past her 34-year-old Russian opponent (ranked 53rd by WTA) with straight sets win of 6-3; 6-1.
Giorgi is now set to play in the next round against Germany’s Angelique Kerber, who is seeded 17 at the tournament.
Russia’s Kuznetsova is the winner of 18 WTA (Women Tennis Association) tournaments and is a two-time champion of Grand Slam — the 2009 French Open and the 2004 US Open. Her best result at the Australian Open series was reaching the quarterfinals stage in 2005, 2009 and 2013.
The 2020 Australian Open is played on the courts of Melbourne Park between January 20 and February 2 and has $49.1 million in prize money up for grabs. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Japan’s Naomi Osaka are the 2020 Australian Open defending champions in men's and women’s singles respectively.