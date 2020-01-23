Russian pair skaters set world record for short program

GRAZ /Austria/, January 23. /TASS/. A pair of Russian skaters, Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii set the world record for pairs short program at ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2020 in Austria’s Graz on Wednesday night.

The athletes won the short program with 82.34 points, surpassing the previous record by China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong by 1.07 points.

Russia’s Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin are second with 74.92 points, while their compatriots Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov are third.

The pairs’ free skating competition will be held on Friday.